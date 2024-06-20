In a troubling sign for Poland’s labor market, employment growth has continued to decline. According to the latest figures updated on June 20, 2024, the employment growth rate has dropped to -0.5% in May 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. This reflects a deeper contraction than in the previous month, April 2024, when the rate was -0.4% year-over-year.The consistent decline over recent months raises concerns about the robustness of Poland’s economic recovery. Factors contributing to this downturn might include economic policy adjustments, labor market shifts, or external global economic pressures. Analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming data to decipher whether this trend will persist and to understand its broader implications on the Polish economy.While this recent data points to potential challenges ahead, policymakers and businesses alike may need to look into adaptive strategies to stimulate job creation and stabilize the labor market further. For now, stakeholders await the next set of data to gain a clearer picture of the employment landscape in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com