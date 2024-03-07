In the latest economic update from Poland, the country’s foreign exchange reserves in Euros saw a decline to 173.23 billion in February 2024. This decrease comes after the previous month recorded reserves at 175.16 billion in January 2024, marking a change in the country’s financial position. The data, which was updated on 07 March 2024, indicates a shift in Poland’s FX reserves and highlights the ongoing fluctuations in the global economic landscape. Analysts will be closely monitoring how this change may impact Poland’s economic policies and stability moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com