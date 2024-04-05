Poland’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves witnessed a significant increase in March 2024, reaching €187.74 billion. This surge marks a substantial jump from the previous indicator of €173.23 billion reported in February 2024. The data, recently updated on 5th April 2024, highlights the country’s strengthening position in terms of FX reserves, reflecting positively on its economic stability and resilience. This growth in FX reserves can bolster Poland’s ability to navigate external economic challenges and indicates a favorable outlook for the country’s financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
