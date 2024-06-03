Poland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has shown a modest increase in the first quarter of 2024. According to data updated on June 3, 2024, Poland’s GDP has risen to 0.5%, up from the previous quarter’s growth rate of 0.4%.This quarter-over-quarter comparison indicates a gradual but positive trend in the nation’s economic performance. The previous indicator of 0.4%, which was also observed in the first quarter of 2024, marks an improvement when compared to earlier periods, suggesting that Poland’s economy is steadily recovering and expanding.Economic analysts suggest that this incremental rise might be a sign of underlying resilience in the Polish economy despite various global economic challenges. As sectors begin to regain footing and consumer confidence improves, the GDP growth could potentially continue this upward trajectory through the rest of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com