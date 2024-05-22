Poland’s industrial sector has shown a remarkable turnaround, with output surging to 7.9% in April 2024, according to the latest figures updated on May 22, 2024. This marks a significant recovery from the previous indicator, which had plunged to -5.6% in March 2024.The year-over-year comparison highlights the industry’s resilience, as the April figure not only contrasts sharply with March’s decline but also demonstrates an overall positive growth dynamic compared to the same period last year. Analysts believe this robust recovery is indicative of strengthening demand and improved economic conditions within the country.The rebound has been welcomed by market observers, who see this as an encouraging sign of stabilization in Poland’s industrial landscape. Moving forward, stakeholders will be keenly watching how the industrial output continues to perform against this backdrop of fluctuating indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com