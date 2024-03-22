In Poland, the M3 Money Supply indicator for February 2024 showed a decrease to 7.4%, down from 7.7% in January 2024. This data, which measures the total supply of money in the economy, was recently updated on March 22, 2024. The comparison period used for this indicator is Year-over-Year, meaning the current 7.4% figure is a comparison of February 2024 to February 2023.Although the slight decrease in the M3 Money Supply indicates a moderation in the growth of money circulating in the economy, it is essential to monitor this trend in the coming months to assess its impact on inflation, lending rates, and overall economic activity in Poland. Investors and economists will be attentively observing future changes in the M3 Money Supply as it plays a crucial role in shaping the country’s monetary policy and economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com