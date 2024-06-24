In an updated economic report released on June 24, 2024, Poland’s M3 money supply was reported to have surged to 8.0% in May 2024, marking a significant uptick from the previous indicator of 7.4% recorded in April. This year-over-year comparison highlights robust growth in the nation’s broad money supply.The M3 metric, which encapsulates the most comprehensive measure of a nation’s money stock—including currency in circulation, various types of bank deposits, and broader forms of liquid assets—illustrates a notable buoyancy in Poland’s economic activities. The previous data from April indicated a 7.4% increase compared to the same month in the prior year, but May’s data further exemplifies an accelerating momentum.Analysts suggest that this increase could be indicative of sustained economic confidence among businesses and consumers, likely driven by favorable economic policies and a resilient domestic market. The updated figures will undoubtedly be closely watched by policymakers and investors looking to gauge the future trajectory of Poland’s economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com