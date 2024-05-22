On May 22, 2024, Poland’s latest Producer Price Index (PPI) figures revealed a slight improvement in the negative trend. The current PPI for April 2024 registered at -8.6% year-over-year, a noteworthy rise from the -9.9% seen in March 2024. This marks a second consecutive month of deflation but at a decelerated pace.The year-over-year comparison, which contrasts April 2024 figures to those from April 2023, shows a reduction in the rate of decline, suggesting potential stabilization in producer prices. In March 2024, the PPI had compared unfavorably to the same month a year earlier, leading to the steep -9.9% decline.While Poland continues to grapple with deflationary pressures, the softened drop in PPI could be an early sign of recovery. Analysts and market watchers will be keenly observing future PPI updates to gauge the ongoing health and direction of the Polish economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com