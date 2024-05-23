Poland’s retail sales growth experienced a significant slowdown in April 2024, with the indicator reaching 4.3%, down from 6.0% in March 2024. This data, updated on May 23, 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison.The figures indicate a deceleration in consumer spending as the economy faces multiple uncertainties. In March, the retail sector showed a relatively robust performance, buoyed by seasonal factors and a temporary uptick in consumer confidence. However, April’s data suggest that these trends were short-lived.Analysts attribute the marked decline in retail sales growth to a combination of inflationary pressures, changing consumer behavior, and broader economic challenges besetting the region. As Poland navigates through these headwinds, policymakers and businesses alike are closely monitoring indicators to gauge the health of consumer demand moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com