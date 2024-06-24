Poland’s retail sector showed robust growth in May 2024, with retail sales rising to 5.4% year-over-year, compared to 4.3% in April 2024. According to the latest data released on June 24, 2024, this marked a notable increase in consumer spending during the month.The uptick in retail sales suggests burgeoning consumer confidence and robust economic activity in Poland. The comparison of the current month’s data to the same period a year ago further underscores the sector’s resilience and upward trajectory.The positive sales figures could potentially influence future economic policy decisions and provide a boost to market sentiment. As Poland continues to navigate through global economic challenges, sustained retail growth will be a key indicator of the nation’s economic stability and consumer behavior trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com