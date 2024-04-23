According to data updated on April 23, 2024, Poland’s retail sales for March 2024 showed a slight decrease compared to the previous month. The current indicator stood at 6%, down from 6.7% in February 2024. This change represents a year-over-year comparison, indicating the growth rate for March 2024 compared to the same month a year ago.While the dip in retail sales growth may raise some concerns, Poland’s economy continues to demonstrate resilience amid external challenges. Analysts will be closely monitoring future retail sales data to assess any potential long-term impacts on consumer spending and economic growth trends in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com