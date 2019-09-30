Portugal Consumer Price Fall In September

Portugal’s consumer prices declined in September, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in September, the same rate of drop as seen in August.

Core inflation that excludes prices of energy and unprocessed food, held steady at 0.2 percent in September.

Month-on-month, the CPI increased 1.1 percent in September, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.

Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, declined 0.3 percent annually, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.

Final data is due on October 10.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production declined 4.8 percent year-on-year in August, following a 2.4 percent fall in July. In June, production decreased 5.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.0 percent in August, after a 4.6 percent rise in the previous month.

Another data from Statistics Portugal showed that the retail sales rose 5.1 percent annually in August, after climbing at a similar pace a month ago.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 1.1 percent in August, following a 0.6 percent rise in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com