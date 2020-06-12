Portugal Consumer Prices Fall As Estimated

Portugal’s consumer prices fell in May, as initially estimated, latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

The consumer price index declined 0.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.2 percent fall in April, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, fell 0.4 percent in May, following a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in May, after a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month, as estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, decreased 0.6 percent annually in May, following a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month, as initially estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.2 percent in May, after a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month, as estimated.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com