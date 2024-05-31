Portugal’s economic growth in the first quarter was slightly better than initially estimated, according to the latest data released by Statistics Portugal on Friday.Additionally, official data indicated a faster increase in consumer prices in May.The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.5 percent year-on-year in the March quarter, down from the 2.1 percent growth seen in the previous quarter. The initial estimate had put the growth rate at 1.4 percent.Quarter-over-quarter, GDP rose by 0.8 percent in the first quarter, up from a 0.7 percent increase in the December quarter. This represents an upward revision from the initial 0.7 percent estimate.Domestic demand contributed less to the annual GDP growth rate, dropping to 1.0 percent from the previous 1.9 percent, due to slower growth in private consumption and investment.Net external demand had a positive impact in the first quarter, as the slowdown in imports of goods and services outpaced the deceleration in exports.Consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.1 percent in May, compared to 2.2 percent in April, according to preliminary data.Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also increased to 2.7 percent in May from 2.0 percent in the previous month.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in May, down from the 0.5 percent increase recorded in April.EU-harmonised inflation climbed to 3.9 percent in May from 2.3 percent in April.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com