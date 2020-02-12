Portugal Inflation Increases In January

Portugal’s consumer price inflation rose in January, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.4 percent increase in December. This was in line with the initial estimate.
The core inflation was 0.4 percent in January, same as seen in the previous month, as estimated.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.8 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month. The initial estimate was a fall of 0.9 percent.
The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.8 percent in January, following a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month, as initially estimated.
On a month-on-month basis, the HICP declined 0.8 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month, as estimated.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
