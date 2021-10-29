Portugal Inflation Rises In October

Portugal’s consumer prices inflation rose in October, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.84 percent yearly in October, following a 1.5 percent increase in September.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 1.8 percent yearly in October, following a 1.5 percent gain in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.5 percent in October, after a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 1.8 percent annually in October, following a 1.3 percent growth in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, HICP gained 0.4 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com