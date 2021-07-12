Portugal Inflation Slows As Estimated

Portugal’s consumer prices inflation eased in June, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.24 percent increase in May, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components fell 0.3 percent yearly in June, after a 0.6 percent gain in the previous month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June, same as seen in the previous month. In the initial estimate, consumer prices fell 0.14 percent.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, decreased 0.6 percent annually in June, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month, in line with initial estimate.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in June, after a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month, as estimated.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com