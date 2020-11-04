Portugal Jobless Rate Rises In Q3

Portugal’s jobless rate rose sharply in the third quarter, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate rose to 7.8 percent in the third quarter from 5.6 percent in the previous three months.

In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 6.1 percent.

The number of unemployed increased to 404,100 persons in the third quarter from 278,400 in the previous three months.

The number of employed persons increased by 1.5 percent or by 68,700 persons to 4.799 million in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.

