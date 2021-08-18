Portugal Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In July

Portugal’s producer prices accelerated in July, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index increased 10.2 percent year-on-year in July, following a 8.9 percent rise in June.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices rose 6.8 percent yearly in July, following a 5.6 percent growth in the previous month.

Prices for energy gained 26.0 percent annually in July. Prices for intermediate goods grew 12.7 percent and those for investment goods rose 2.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 1.5 percent in July, after a 1.6 percent rise in the prior month.

