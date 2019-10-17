Portugal Producer Prices Fall For Fourth Month

Portugal’s producer prices declined for the fourth month in a row in September, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The producer price index decreased 1.8 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.1 percent fall in August.

Excluding the energy grouping, producer prices fell 0.6 percent annually in August, following a 0.2 percent in the preceding month.

Prices for intermediate goods declined 1.8 percent annually in September and that of energy fell 6.2 percent. Prices for investment goods rose 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent in September, following a 0.5 percent decline in the prior month.

