Portugal Producer Prices Fall Further

Portugal producer prices declined further in July, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index decreased 0.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.2 percent fall in June.

Excluding energy, producer prices remained unchanged in July, after a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Investment goods prices rose by 0.6 percent annually in July. Prices for energy and intermediates fell by 1.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in July, after a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com