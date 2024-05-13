In a recent update on Portugal’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), the data for April 2024 has shown a significant decrease compared to the previous month. The previous CPI indicator stood at 2.0% but dropped to 0.5% in April 2024, indicating a notable shift in consumer pricing within the country. This change represents a Month-over-Month comparison, highlighting the fluctuations in prices within a short time frame.The latest data was updated on May 13, 2024, revealing the current economic scenario in Portugal. The drop in the CPI suggests potential shifts in consumer spending patterns, inflation rates, and overall economic stability. Economists and analysts will closely monitor these developments to assess the impact on the country’s economy and financial markets moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com