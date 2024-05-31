Portugal’s economic performance witnessed a small yet notable improvement in the first quarter of 2024. The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for this period has been documented at 0.8%, a slight rise from the 0.7% rate noted in the previous quarter, which also occurred in the first quarter of 2024.The latest update, recorded on 31 May 2024, reflects a Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) comparison and highlights a resilient economic stance despite external challenges. While a 0.1% rise might seem marginal, this increment is a positive signal, indicating gradual recovery and steady progression for Portugal’s economy.The modest increase can be attributed to improved performance across key sectors such as tourism, technology, and manufacturing, which have collectively bolstered the nation’s GDP. As Portugal continues on the path of economic recovery, stakeholders are optimistic that strategic investments and fiscal policies implemented in recent quarters will yield further growth in the months to come.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com