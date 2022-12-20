Portugal’s producer price inflation eased for the fifth straight month in November amid a reduction in the price growth of energy, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 14.1 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 16.2 percent rise in October.

The annual price growth in energy eased considerably to 15.3 percent in November from 21.7 percent in October. Prices for intermediate goods grew 14.5 percent.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices rose 13.7 percent annually versus 14.6 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in November, after a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.

