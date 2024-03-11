Portugal’s trade balance is showing signs of improvement as the country’s deficit narrowed in January 2024. According to the latest data released on March 11, 2024, the trade balance deficit decreased from -7.19 billion in December 2023 to -5.96 billion in January 2024. This improvement indicates positive developments in Portugal’s trade activities and could have a favorable impact on the country’s economy.The narrowing trade deficit suggests that Portugal may be exporting more goods and services than in previous months, contributing to a more balanced trade situation. This could potentially lead to increased economic stability and growth in the coming months. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, monitoring trade balances and trends will be crucial in understanding Portugal’s economic trajectory and prospects for the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com