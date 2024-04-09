In February 2024, Portugal’s trade balance took a downturn as the country’s deficit expanded. According to the latest data released on 09 April 2024, the trade balance fell to -6.41 billion, from -5.96 billion in January 2024. This indicates a widening deficit in the trade between Portugal and the rest of the world.The decrease in the trade balance can have various implications for the Portuguese economy, such as affecting the country’s currency exchange rates, inflation levels, and overall economic stability. Analysts will closely monitor the situation to assess the impact of this negative trend and any potential measures that might be taken to address it in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com