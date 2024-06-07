Portugal’s trade balance continues to deteriorate, registering an expanded deficit of -€6.33 billion in April 2024. This marks a significant decline from March 2024, when the trade deficit stood at -€5.69 billion. The latest figures, updated on 07 June 2024, reflect a widening imbalance between imports and exports.The increased deficit underscores mounting trade challenges faced by the Portuguese economy. April’s data suggests a growing reliance on imports amid a struggling export sector, factors which could weigh heavily on the nation’s economic outlook. Analysts highlight the need for strategic adjustments to foster export growth and mitigate the adverse impacts of such imbalances.As global trade dynamics continue to shift, Portugal’s approach in navigating these challenges will be crucial in determining its economic resilience in the coming months. Policymakers are closely monitoring the situation to implement necessary measures and strategies to reduce the trade deficit and stabilize the nation’s economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com