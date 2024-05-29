Business confidence in Portugal has shown a slight uptick for May 2024, reaching an indicator level of 1.9, according to the latest data updated on May 29, 2024. This marks an increase from the previous month’s indicator of 1.8, recorded in April 2024.The steady rise in business confidence suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook among Portuguese enterprises. Analysts point to improving economic conditions and a positive market sentiment as key factors driving the incremental growth in confidence levels.While the upward movement is modest, it reflects the resilience of the business sector in Portugal amidst fluctuating global economic landscapes. Stakeholders and policymakers are likely to interpret this as a positive signal, potentially bolstering further investment and economic planning efforts in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com