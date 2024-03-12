The latest data on the Portuguese Consumer Price Index (CPI) reveals a slight easing in inflation for February 2024. The previous indicator had stood at 2.3%, but the most recent reading shows a decrease to 2.1%. This change marks a Year-over-Year comparison, comparing the change for February 2024 to the same month a year ago.The update on the CPI was released on 12 March 2024, shedding light on the current economic climate in Portugal. The adjustment in the CPI indicates a moderate shift in consumer prices, which can impact various sectors and the overall economy. As inflation plays a crucial role in economic stability, monitoring these changes is essential for policymakers, businesses, and consumers alike to make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com