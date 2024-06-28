In a surprising economic development, Portugal’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) stalled at 0.0% in June 2024, as per the latest data updated on June 28, 2024. This figure marks a notable change from the previous month’s CPI of 0.2% in May 2024. The month-over-month analysis, which compares the current month’s data to the previous month, reveals a deceleration in inflationary pressures within the Portuguese economy.This stagnation in the CPI comes amidst broader economic concerns, reflecting a period of uncertainty and potential stabilization following a minor inflation increase recorded in May. Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the underlying factors contributing to this halt, including consumer demand, supply chain dynamics, and external economic influences.With inflation levels plateauing, the forthcoming months will be critical in determining whether this trend represents a temporary anomaly or the onset of a more prolonged economic shift. As the situation evolves, stakeholders are urged to remain vigilant and responsive to emerging economic indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com