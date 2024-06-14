Portugal’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed no change in May 2024, maintaining the same year-over-year growth rate of 3.1% as in the previous year. The CPI data was updated on June 14, 2024, indicating a stabilization in the country’s inflation rate for this period.This time last year, the May 2023 inflation rate also stood at 3.1%, allowing for a direct comparison that highlights a stable consumer price environment. Typically, the CPI is a critical indicator of the cost of living and inflation, reflecting the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services.Maintaining this steady inflation rate is significant for policymakers and economists who use this data to forecast economic trends and make informed decisions about fiscal and monetary policies. Stability in the CPI may suggest a balanced economic climate, though ongoing monitoring and analysis will be essential to ensure sustained stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com