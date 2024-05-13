The latest data on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Portugal for the month of April 2024 has been released, showing that the indicator has remained unchanged at 2.2% compared to the same period last year. This information, provided by the comparison period of Year-over-Year, indicates that the inflation rate in Portugal has held steady over the past year.The previous CPI for April 2024 was also reported at 2.2%, showing no change from the previous month. This stability in the CPI suggests that prices for goods and services in Portugal have not experienced significant fluctuations, providing some level of consistency for consumers and businesses in the country.The data update on this economic indicator was made on 13th May 2024, reflecting the most recent information available regarding consumer prices in Portugal. As the country continues to monitor its inflation rate, policymakers and economists will analyze these figures to assess the overall economic climate and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com