The latest data on the Portuguese Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 reveals that the indicator has remained stable at 2%. This figure indicates that the overall prices of goods and services in Portugal have not seen significant fluctuations compared to the previous month. The previous indicator also stood at 2% in March 2024, showing consistency in the country's inflation rate.The data, updated on April 10, 2024, shows a month-over-month comparison, emphasizing the current month's performance against the previous month. The stability in the CPI suggests a steady inflation rate in Portugal, which can have implications for the country's economic policies and consumer spending trends moving forward. Economists and policymakers will continue to monitor these indicators closely to assess the state of the economy and make informed decisions.