In February 2024, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Portugal remained stagnant at 0%, as reported by the latest data updated on 12th March 2024. This figure marks a halt from the previous month's indicator of 0.1% in February 2024. The comparison, on a month-over-month basis, shows no change in the CPI for February. The CPI is a crucial measure of inflation and provides insights into the purchasing trends of consumers in the country. This development suggests a stable pricing environment in Portugal for the month of February, which could have implications for economic policy and consumer behavior moving forward.