The latest data on the Portuguese Current Account for February 2024 indicates a positive shift in the country’s economic landscape. The previous indicator, which had stagnated at 0.883B in January 2024, saw a substantial increase, reaching 1.025B in February 2024. This surge in the current account points towards a healthy balance of trade and international transactions for Portugal.Investors and economists are optimistic about the growing strength of Portugal’s economy as the latest figures reveal a promising upward trend in the current account. The data, updated on 18 April 2024, suggests that Portugal is maintaining a solid position in the global market, with favorable prospects for continued growth and stability moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- Portuguese Current Account Shows Promising Growth in February 2024 - April 18, 2024
