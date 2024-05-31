Portugal’s economic performance has shown a slight improvement in the first quarter of 2024, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate edging up to 1.5%. This represents a modest increase from the 1.4% GDP growth recorded in the same period a year ago. The data was updated on May 31, 2024.This mild uptick in GDP growth suggests a steady, albeit slow, improvement in Portugal’s economic landscape. The year-over-year comparison provides a lens for assessing the country’s economic progress relative to the same period last year, highlighting a trajectory of cautious optimism. While the growth is still modest, it indicates the resilience and gradual recovery of the Portuguese economy.The economic indicators suggest that Portugal continues to navigate its way through post-pandemic challenges, focusing on sustainable growth and stability. Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring the subsequent quarters to determine whether this trend of marginal growth will sustain or accelerate in the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com