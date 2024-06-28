Portugal’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June 2024 exhibited a downward trend, dipping to 2.8% from the 3.1% recorded in May 2024. This data highlights a slowing pace of inflation in the country, indicating a potential easing of inflationary pressures on the Portuguese economy.The updated figures, released on June 28, 2024, reflect the change on a year-over-year basis, comparing the current month’s performance to the same month a year ago. This method offers a comprehensive picture of underlying trends and shifts in consumer pricing.With inflationary concerns impacting economies worldwide, Portugal’s reduction in CPI could signal positive movements towards stabilizing consumer prices and improving economic conditions for consumers and businesses alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com