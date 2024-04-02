According to the latest data updated on 02 April 2024, the United States experienced a positive growth in durables excluding transport in February 2024. The current indicator showed a 0.3% increase from the previous month, where the indicator had stopped at -0.4% in January 2024. The comparison, on a month-over-month basis, reveals a turnaround in the economic trend for durables excluding transport, indicating a potential boost in the country’s manufacturing sector. This uptick in February suggests a promising outlook for the US economy, signaling positive momentum in this key economic indicator.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com