Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Advances Amid Risk Appetite, May's Remarks

Pound Advances Amid Risk Appetite, May's Remarks

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The pound strengthened against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as European shares rose after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and on optimism about the prospects for U.S. tax reforms, while data showed the U.K. budget deficit narrowed to a 10-year low in September.

The U.S. Senate adopted a $4 trillion fiscal 2018 budget resolution on Thursday, a step forward towards overhauling the U.S. tax code.

Investors cheered U.K. PM Theresa May’s remarks at the EU summit, where she sounded positive and optimistic about the Brexit negotiations.

May said the government is ready to go through the financial contribution proposals “line by line”.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK budget deficit declined in September.

Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, decreased by GBP 0.7 billion from the previous year to GBP 5.9 billion in September. This was the lowest September net borrowing since 2007.

During April to September period, PSNB decreased by GBP 2.5 billion to GBP 32.5 billion, which was the lowest year-to-date net borrowing since 2007.

The pound showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency rose against the franc and the yen, it fell against the greenback and the euro.

The pound edged up to 149.30 against the yen, off early low of 147.99. Continuation of the pound’s uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 151.00 level.

The Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the Japan economy has been well-balanced by both external and domestic demand.

The governor said the sustainability of the expansion is high.

Having fallen to an 11-day low of 1.3088 against the greenback at 1:20 am ET, the pound reversed direction and advanced to 1.3180. If the pound rises further, 1.33 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The pound advanced to 1.2952 against the Swiss franc and 0.8955 against the euro, from its previous 8-day lows of 1.2828 and 0.9022, respectively. On the upside, 1.31 and 0.88 are likely seen as the next resistance levels for the pound against the franc and the euro,respectively.

Looking ahead, Canada inflation for September and retail sales for August are set for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.