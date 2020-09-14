Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Advances Before Controversial Internal Market Bill

Pound Advances Before Controversial Internal Market Bill

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The pound appreciated against its major rivals in the European session on Monday, ahead of the debate on the Internal Market Bill due today amid opposition against the controversial plans.

The legislation violates the withdrawal agreement signed in January, souring relations between London and Brussels.

It will override the Northern Ireland protocol, which requires the island of Ireland to follow EU rules in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Several members of the Conservative Party said that they will vote against the bill or abstain to block it from proceeding through Parliament.

Investors await the Bank of England’s monetary policy decision due this week for more direction. Although the central bank is expected to leave the policy rate and QE unchanged, it is likely to signal further easing amid cloudy economic outlook.

The pound edged up to 0.9213 against the euro, after falling to 0.9262 at 5:15 pm ET. Next key resistance for the pound is seen around the 0.90 region.

Data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone industrial production grew at a slightly faster than expected pace in July, as the economy attempts to sustain its recovery from the slump caused by the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic.

Industrial production rose 4.1 percent from June, when it grew 9.5 percent, which was revised from 9.1 percent reported initially. Production gained for a third straight month.

The pound recovered from a 1-1/2-month low of 135.44 against the yen, with the pair trading at 136.55. The pound is seen finding resistance around the 138.00 level.

The pound rose to 1.1687 against the franc, from a low of 1.1615 seen at 5:00 pm ET. Further uptrend may take the pound to a resistance around the 1.19 area.

Extending early rally, the U.K. currency hit 1.2897 versus the greenback, marking a 4-day high. Continuation of the pound’s uptrend may take it to a resistance around the 1.31 level.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.