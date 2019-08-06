Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Advances On Risk Appetite

Pound Advances On Risk Appetite

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The pound climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as a rebound in German factory orders and stabilization of the Chinese yuan helped lift European shares.

The yuan stabilized to hold above 7 per dollar, suggesting the People’s Bank of China is not ready to let the currency slip further just yet.

Germany’s factory orders rebounded at a faster than expected pace in June, data from Destatis showed.

Factory orders grew 2.5 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a revised 2 percent drop in May. The pace of growth also exceeded the expected rate of 0.5 percent.

Data from the British Retail Consortium showed that UK like-for-like retail sales grew marginally in July as pent-up demand released.

Like-for-like sales rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in July but slower than the expected growth of 0.5 percent. At the same time, overall sales advanced 0.3 percent in July.

The currency has been trading in a positive territory against its major rivals in the Asian session.

The pound appreciated to 0.9170 against the euro, from a 2-year low of 0.9250 hit at 8:45 pm ET. On the upside, 0.90 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the pound.

Survey data from IHS Markit showed that Germany’s construction activity declined for the first time in nine months in July.

The construction purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.5 in July from 50.0 in June.

The pound strengthened to a 6-day high of 1.2209 against the greenback, up from Monday’s closing value of 1.2139. If the pound rises further, 1.26 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

After falling to near a 3-year low of 1.1794 against the franc at 6:00 pm ET, the pound reversed direction with the pair trading at 1.1883. The currency is likely to face resistance around the 1.23 level.

The pound held steady against the yen, trading at 129.61. This followed a 4-day high of 130.06 hit at 12:00 am ET after hitting 128.11, which was its lowest level since November 2016. At yesterday’s close, the pair was worth 128.63.

Data from the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs showed that Japan household spending rose 2.7 percent on year in June, coming in at 276,882 yen.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 4.0 percent gain in May.

In today’s events, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at a media breakfast event hosted by the central bank at 9:30 am ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will give a speech about the economy and monetary policy at the National Economists Club Signature Luncheon in Washington DC at 12:00 pm ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.