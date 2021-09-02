Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Appreciates Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

Pound Appreciates Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The pound climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as investors awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to assess the strength of labor market and the stimulus outlook.

The economy is forecast to add 750,000 jobs in August, down from a rise of 943,000 jobs in July.

The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.2 percent in August from 5.4 percent in the previous month.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said last week that the strengthening of the labor market could trigger the asset purchase tapering this year.

A drop in U.K. coronavirus infections also supported the currency.

On Wednesday, the U.K. reported 35,693 new cases and 207 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

The pound rose to 0.8587 against the euro and a session’s high of 1.2641 against the franc, up from its prior lows of 0.8601 and 1.2587, respectively. Next key resistance for the pound is seen around 0.84 against the euro and 1.28 against the franc.

The pound reached a 2-day high of 1.3801 against the greenback, rising from a low of 1.3767 seen at 8:30 pm ET. Should the pound rises further, it may likely seek resistance around the 1.40 level.

The pound rebounded from an early low of 151.35 against the yen, with the pair trading at 151.76. On the upside, 153.00 is likely seen as the next resistance level.

Looking ahead, U.S. and Canadian trade data for July, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 28 and factory orders for July will be released in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.