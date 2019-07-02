Pound Changed Little After UK Construction PMI

Following the release of UK construction PMI for June at 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the pound little changed against its major rivals.
The pound was trading at 136.57 against the yen, 1.2463 against the franc, 0.8948 against the euro and 1.2618 against the greenback around 4:32 am ET.
