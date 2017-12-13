Pound Climbs Ahead Of U.K. Jobless Rate

At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The ILO jobless rate is seen falling to 4.2 percent in three months to October from 4.3 percent in three months to September.

Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against its major rivals.

The pound was worth 1.3347 against the greenback, 151.26 against the yen, 1.3238 against the franc and 0.8800 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.

