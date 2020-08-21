Pound Climbs Ahead Of U.K. Retail Sales

At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finance data. Retail sales are forecast to grow at a moderate pace of 2 percent on a monthly basis, following a 13.9 percent rise in June.

Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against its major rivals.

The pound was worth 1.3245 against the greenback, 139.85 against the yen, 1.2005 against the franc and 0.8970 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.

