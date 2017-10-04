Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Climbs As U.K. Services Sector Expands More Than Forecast

Pound Climbs As U.K. Services Sector Expands More Than Forecast

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

The pound strengthened against its key counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday, as a data showed that the UK services sector growth improved unexpectedly at the end of the third quarter.

Data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed that the services PMI rose to 53.6 in September, up from an 11-month low of 53.2 in August.

Economists were expecting a score of 53.2.

Meanwhile, European stocks are trading mixed as Spain braced for further political upheaval and investors waited for speeches by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, due later in the day for further direction.

The pound was trading mixed in the Asian session. While it rose against the greenback and the franc, it held steady against the yen and the euro.

The pound climbed to 1.3285 against the greenback, from a low of 1.3233 hit at 5:00 pm ET. If the pound-greenback pair extends rise, 1.34 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The pound reversed from an early 2-day low of 1.2876 against the Swiss franc, rising to 1.2929. Continuation of the pound’s uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.32 region.

Having fallen to near a 3-week low of 149.04 against the yen at 3:45 am ET, the pound reversed direction and advanced to 149.55. On the upside, 151.00 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the pound.

The latest survey from Nikkei showed that Japan’s services sector continued to expand in September, with a PMI score of 51.0.

That’s down from 51.6 in August, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The pound edged up to 0.8852 against the euro, following a decline to 0.8879 at 9:15 pm ET. The pound is poised to target resistance around the 0.87 mark.

Final data from IHS Markit showed that the euro area private sector ended the third quarter strongly as output growth accelerated to a four-month high, underpinned by new orders in September.

The composite output index rose to 56.7 in September from 55.7 a month ago. The score matched the preliminary estimate.

Looking ahead, U.S. ADP private sector jobs data and ISM non-manufacturing composite index for September are slated for release in the New York session.

At 1:15 pm ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at the Inauguration of the ECB Visitor Center, in Frankfurt.

At 3:15 pm ET, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will deliver opening remarks at a community banking conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.