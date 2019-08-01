Pound Declines Ahead Of BoE Decision

The Bank of England’s interest rate decision is slated for release at 7:00 am ET Thursday. Economists forecast the bank to retain its key interest rate at 0.75 percent and quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.

Ahead of the decision, the pound fell against its major rivals.

The pound was worth 132.01 against the yen, 0.9111 against the euro, 1.2060 against the franc and 1.2113 against the greenback as of 6:55 am ET.

