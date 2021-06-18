Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Pound Declines Amid Dismal U.K. Retail Sales Data

Pound Declines Amid Dismal U.K. Retail Sales Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The pound depreciated against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday, after a data showed that the nation’s retail sales dropped unexpectedly in May after a sharp surge in April when retail restrictions were eased.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that retail sales dropped 1.4 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 9.2 percent rise in April and confounding expectations for an increase of 1.6 percent.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales dropped 2.1 percent after rising 9.1 percent in the previous month. Sales were forecast to climb 1.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, the retail sales volume growth moderated to 24.6 percent in May from 42.4 percent a month ago. This was also slower than the expected expansion of 29 percent.

Sales, excluding auto fuel, logged an annual growth of 21.7 percent versus 37.7 percent expansion seen in April and economists’ forecast of 27.3 percent.

Caution prevailed over the Fed’s plans to start tapering its bond purchase program and an earlier than expected tightening of monetary policy.

The pound weakened to 1-1/2-month lows of 152.46 against the yen and 1.3855 against the greenback, off its prior highs of 153.77 and 1.3944, respectively. The pound is seen finding support around 149.00 against the yen and 1.36 against the greenback.

The pound dropped to a 2-day low of 0.8588 against the euro, after a rise to 0.8543 at 8 pm ET. The next likely support for the pound is seen around the 0.88 level.

The pound retreated from more than a 2-week high of 1.2799 against the franc, with the pair worth 1.2716. Should the pound falls further, 1.25 is possibly seen as its next support level.

Looking ahead, Eurozone current account for April will be published in the European session.

Canada new housing price index for May is set for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.