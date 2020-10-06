Pound Declines Before UK Construction PMI Data

At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit is set to issue UK construction PMI data for September. The index is seen at 54.0 versus 54.6 in August.

The pound fell against its major rivals before the data.

The pound was worth 1.2962 against the greenback, 136.85 against the yen, 1.1860 against the franc and 0.9082 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com