Pound Down After U.K. PMI Data

At 4.30 am ET Friday, UK Markit/CIPS flash PMI has been released. The pound fell against its major rivals after the data.

The pound was trading at 1.3864 against the greenback, 149.59 against the yen, 1.2696 against the franc and 0.8697 against the euro around 4:35 am ET.

